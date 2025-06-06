Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Jesús Luzardo Makes History With Latest Meltdown
Through his first 11 starts in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform, Jesús Luzardo was pitching like a Cy Young candidate.
The southpaw has looked like a Cy Yuck ever since.
Luzardo lasted just 2.1 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, giving up nine hits, two walks and eight earned runs. Even with the bullpen stepping up, the damage had been done and the Phillies lost 9-1.
That dud came off the back of Luzardo's 3.1-inning outing against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 31, when he allowed 12 hits, three walks and 12 runs – all of which were earned.
According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, Luzardo is the first pitcher in modern baseball history to give up at 20 or more earned runs in 5.2 innings or fewer over a span of two starts.
Before his recent downturn, Luzardo was 5-0 with a 2.15 ERA and 1.179 WHIP. He is now 5-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 1.445 WHIP. Luzardo's WAR dropped from 3.0 to 1.7 just after his meltdown against the Brewers, and his showing in Toronto tanked it even further down to 1.1.
Luzardo, 27, came over from the Miami Marlins in a blockbuster trade last December. With Aaron Nola on the injured list, Zack Wheeler on the paternity list and Mick Abel just two starts into his MLB career, Philadelphia may need Luzardo to step it up again.
The Phillies are now 1-6 since May 29, falling 1.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East. Joe Ross, Ranger Suárez and Cristopher Sánchez will take the mound for Philadelphia in this weekend's series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
