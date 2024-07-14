Philadelphia Phillies Pitchers Make League History with Robust All-Star Numbers
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez was added to the National League All-Star Game roster on Saturday, giving the Phillies a total of eight All-Stars this year.
Furthermore, Sanchez was the fifth pitcher to be selected from the Phillies' staff, joining Jeff Hoffman, Matt Strahm, Ranger Suarez and Zack Wheeler.
The five pitching All-Stars set some history for the organization, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
5 of the Phillies’ All-Stars are pitchers, setting a record for the most by a team in a year
It's been a great year for the 27-year-old Sanchez. The Dominican Republic native has gone 7-4 with a 2.96 ERA, striking out 87 batters in 103.1 innings pitched. He's been another dimension for the Phillies staff, which has helped lead Philadelphia to the best record in baseball this season.
Heading into play on Sunday, the Phillies are 62-33 on the year. They lead the National League East by a whopping 9.5 games over the Atlanta Braves and are seeing to get back to the World Series for the second time in three years.
Furthermore, Philly hasn't won a title since 2008 and this might be the best roster they've had since then. The Phillies were eliminated in seven games by the Arizona Diamondbacks in last year's NLCS.
Philly will finish out the first half of the season on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. ET. The Phillies will play the A's, who will start Joey Estes on the mound.
The All-Star Game is next Tuesday.
