Philadelphia Phillies Rookie Pitcher Mick Abel Stands Alone in MLB History Books
Mick Abel showed out in his first taste of big league action last month, and he made sure to follow that up with another gem upon his return to the majors on Wednesday.
The Philadelphia Phillies right-hander took the mound against the Toronto Blue Jays, lasting 5.1 innings before getting the hook. In that time, the Blue Jays could only muster up three hits and one run without drawing a single walk.
According to OptaSTATS, Abel is the only pitcher in MLB's modern era to pitch at least 5.0 innings while allowing zero walks and one or fewer runs in each of his first two big league appearances.
The 2020 first round pick now boasts a 0.79 ERA, 0.706 WHIP, 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.7 WAR in his young major league career.
Abel, 23, got a second shot because Zack Wheeler was on the paternity list and Aaron Nola remains on the injured list. Once those two veteran aces return to form, it remains to be seen if Abel will stick around in the Show.
The righty has certainly proved himself to this point, though, so it may only be a matter of time before Philadelphia finds a way to carve out a full-time role for Abel.
In spite of Abel's gem, the Phillies went on to lose 2-1 on Wednesday. That set up a rubber match on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 3:07 p.m. ET.
