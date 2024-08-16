Philadelphia Phillies Rookie Makes All Kinds of Baseball History with First Cycle
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals on Thursday night, 13-3, to move to 71-50 on the season.
The win was a historic one as Phillies' rookie Weston Wilson hit for the cycle. Hitting from the No.8 eight spot in the order, Wilson went 4-for-5. The 29-year-old was a former 17th-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers (2016) who has just 38 at-bats this season.
There is all sorts of history to come out of this one. First, according to 'The Athletic,' Wilson is the first Phillies player to hit for the cycle at home home since 2004.
And per @StatsCentre:
Fewest games into a career for a player to hit for the cycle - Modern era of MLB (1900-present):
6- Cliff Heathcote (1918)
11- Alex Ochoa (1996)
14- Gary Ward (1981)
15- Elly De La Cruz (2023)
16- Fred Lewis (2007)
24- @Phillies Weston Wilson (Tonight)
31- Leon Culberson (1943)
And this one, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
this is the first time in MLB history that multiple rookies have hit for the cycle in the same season
h/t @EliasSports
If you're wondering, Wyatt Langford of the Texas Rangers is the other player to hit for the cycle here in 2024. He was drafted just last year in the first round out of the University of Florida.
Wilson is not in the Phillies Top 30 prospects (per MLB.com) and has had to fight his way through the minor leagues, so this is certainly a career highlight for him.
The Phillies will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Nationals again with first coming at 6:40 p.m. ET.
