The Philadelphia Phillies Win on Tuesday Night Broke a Record in Team History
The Philadelphia Phillies scored one run in the eighth and three runs in the ninth as they came back to beat the Los Angeles Angels, 7-5, on Tuesday night in Anaheim.
Kyle Schwarber had a three-run homer in the second inning and Johan Rojas had a big two-run home run in the ninth inning to help power the victory for the Phillies, who are now 20-11 on the year.
The Phillies' win was the team's 19th win in April, setting a new team record. They had won one game in March, as the season began on March 28.
Per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia:
The Phillies with a big comeback win tonight in Anaheim in the ninth inning.
The Phillies get their 19th win in April, the most in team history. The Phillies are the first team to 20 wins in baseball this season
After consecutive seasons of getting to the World Series and NLCS, respectively, the Phillies are looking to break the door down and win their first World Series since 2008. Despite the Phillies great start, they are still 0.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, who are 19-9.
The Phillies and Angels will play again on Wednesday afternoon at Angel Stadium. First pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. ET.
Ace Zack Wheeler is on the mound for the Phillies. He's 2-3 with a 1.93 ERA for the year. He'll be opposed on the other side by lefty Patrick Sandoval, who is 1-4 with a 6.33 ERA for the Angels.
