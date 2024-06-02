Philadelphia Phillies' Slugger Alec Bohm Closing in on Team History on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies' slugger Alec Bohm is seeking some powerful team history on Sunday night when the Phillies host the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park.
Per Buster Olney of ESPN on social media:
From @EliasSports: Alec Bohm is second in the National League with 49 RBIs this season, trailing only Marcell Ozuna. If he drives in a run tonight. Bohm would reach 50 RBIs in a season the fastest by a Phillies player since Raul Ibanez in 2009. (Tonight’s game is Bohm’s 59th; Ibanez reached 50 RBIs in 50 games.)
Bohm went 2-for-4 on Saturday with two RBI as the Phillies beat the Cardinals, 6-1. He's putting together an incredible season, hitting .311 with five homers and the 49 RBI. With this kind of effort, he should have a strong case to represent the National League in the All-Star Game as well. The 27-year-old made his major league debut in 2020 and has helped the Phillies advance to the World Series and NLCS in consecutive seasons.
He's a .280 career hitter with 49 homers and 288 RBI.
As for Ibanez, he played 19 years in the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners, Phillies, New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals. He hit 305 career home runs and helped the Phillies get to the World Series in 2009.
The Phillies and Cardinals will face off on Sunday at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lance Lynn pitches for the Cardinals while Taijuan Walker pitches for the Phillies. Lynn is 2-3 with a 3.45 ERA while Walker is 3-1 with a 5.51 ERA.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.