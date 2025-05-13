Fastball

Philadelphia Phillies' Slugger Closing in on Special Team History as Result of On-Base Streak

The Phillies lost against the red-hot St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night, but Kyle Schwarer extended his on-base streak yet again.

Brady Farkas

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a home run during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on May 11.
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a home run during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on May 11. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies lost to the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park, falling to 24-17 on the season. St. Louis is red-hot, having won nine straight games, and they've improved to 23-19.

Despite the loss, Phillies' slugger Kyle Scwharber did continue his pursuit of team history by extending his on-base streak to 47 games (going back to last season). He was 1-for-4 with a single.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Phillies longest on-base streaks (since walks became an official stat for batters in NL, 1910):

1981-82 Mike Schmidt: 56
1930 Chuck Klein: 49
2000-01 Bobby Abreu: 48
2024-25 Kyle Schwarber: 47 *active

Schwarber, who is known for his great power and discipline, is now hitting .268 with a .401 on-base percentage and a .985 OPS. He's got 14 homers and 32 RBIs while also stealing four bases.

An 11-year veteran of the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Phillies, he's a .231 hitter with 298 home runs. He helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016 and helped the Phillies get to the Fall Classic in 2022.

Philly is in second place in the National League East this season.

Schwarber will look to extend his streak on Tuesday night when they the Phillies host the Cardinals again at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Veteran right-hander, and former All-Star, Sonny Gray, will pitch for the Cardinals while Jesus Luzardo takes the ball for Philadelphia.

Gray is 4-1 with an impressive 3.50 ERA while Luzardo is 3-0 with a 2.11.

Published
Brady Farkas
