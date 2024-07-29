Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Continues to Chase His Own Record in Team History
The Philadelphia Phillies lost on Sunday afternoon to the Cleveland Guardians 4-3 at Citizens Bank Park.
These two teams currently have the best records in all of baseball with the Phillies sitting at 65-40 and Cleveland at 63-42. Both teams could potentially be No. 1 seeds in their respective leagues come playoff time and this could be a World Series preview.
In the loss, Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-4 with two home runs, two runs scored and three RBI. He now has 22 homers on the year and has a .248 average. He hit yet another leadoff homer as well, as he continues to chase his own record in team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most leadoff HR in a season, Phillies history:
2023 Kyle Schwarber: 11
2024 Kyle Schwarber: 9
2007 Jimmy Rollins: 9
2022 Kyle Schwarber: 7
MLB single-season record: 2003 Alfonso Soriano, 13
Schwarber isn't a typical leadoff hitter given his lack of speed, but having him at the top of the order gives the Phillies a distinct advantage because of his ability to instantly make a game 1-0. The 31-year-old has hit 46 and 47 home runs in the last two seasons, respectively. For his career, he's got 268 homers.
Schwarber is in the 10th year of his career with the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Phillies. He helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series and is hoping to get the Phillies to their second World Series in the last three years.
They lost to the Houston Astros in 2022.
