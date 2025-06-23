Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Doing Something Not Seen Since Barry Bonds in History
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is making history not seen since Barry Bonds, according to researcher Paul Hembekides of ESPN:
He posted the following on social media:
Kyle Schwarber is slashing .278/.412/.691 vs lefties this season, the highest left-on-left SLG since Barry Bonds in 2003 (.790).
Schwarber, 32, is hitting .249 overall this season with 24 homers and 55 RBIs. One of the best power hitters in the game, he's also disciplined at the plate and owns a .380 on-base percentage.
An 11-year veteran of the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Phillies, he's a .231 career hitter with 308 homers and 707 RBIs. A two-time All-Star, he helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016 and helped the Phillies get there in 2022. Philadelphia has designs on getting there again this season, as they lead the National League East at 47-31.
As for the company he's joined? That's some of the most elite to ever play the game.
Though his career has been scarred by connection to the Steroid Era, Bonds is among the most talented players to ever step foot on a baseball field. A 22-year veteran of the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants, Bonds was a seven-time MVP, a 14-time All-Star, an eight-time Gold Glover and a two-time batting champion. He also won 12 Silver Slugger Awards and led the Giants to an apperance in the 2002 World Series.
He is baseball's all-time home run leader at 765 and also led the league in on-base percentage in eight different seasons.
