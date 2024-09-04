Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Sets New Record in Team History vs. Toronto Blue Jays
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 in a wild game on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.
With the win, the Phillies are now 82-56 on the season. The Blue Jays dropped to 67-73 after the loss. The win for the Phillies was big in that it kept them in firm contention for the No. 1 seed in the looming National League playoffs along with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers.
The Phillies pounded out 18 hits in the win, with five of them coming from Kyle Schwarber. He went 5-for-6 with three home runs, six RBI and four runs scored.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he also made some special team history with his second three-homer game of the season.
most 3-HR games, Phillies history:
Mike Schmidt: 3
Kyle Schwarber: 2
Johnny Callison: 2
Schwarber is the only Phillies player with 2 in a season
It's been another powerful year for Schwarber, who is hitting .245 with 31 homers and 88 RBI. He's also got a .369 on-base percentage and a .843 OPS.
In the 10th year of his career with the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox, and Phillies, Schwarber now has 277 career home runs. He helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series and has helped the Phillies advance to the World Series and NLCS in consecutive years.
The Phillies will play the Blue Jays again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:07 p.m. ET. Cristopher Sanchez (PHI) will pitch against Bowden Francis (TOR), who just won the American League Pitcher of the Month award.
