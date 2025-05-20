Philadelphia Phillies' Slugger Makes Baseball History with 300th Career HR
The Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the woeful Colorado Rockies on Monday night at Coors Field.
The 9-3 win sent the Phillies to 29-18 for the season while the loss dropped the Rockies to 8-39. They are on track to be the worst team in baseball history, even worse than the 41-121 Chicago White Sox from a season ago.
In the victory, Phillies' slugger Kyle Schwarber joined a special fraternity, as he went 1-for-4 with a home run - the 300th of his career. While 300 homers is special no matter what, Schwarber's version was also historic, according to Greg Harvey of @OptaSTATS and @StatsPerform:
Fewest career hits needed to reach 300 career MLB home runs all-time:
Kyle Schwarber - 949
Mark McGwire - 978
Aaron Judge - 988
Harmon Killebrew - 1026
Adam Dunn - 1027
An 11-year veteran of the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Phillies, Schwarber has been one of the best sluggers in the league since he debuted in 2015. He's got seven full seasons of 20+ homers and six seasons of 30+. He even hit 11 in the 60-game COVID season (2020).
The 32-year-old helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series and helped the Phillies advance to the World Series in 2022. They lead the National League East by 0.5 game over the New York Mets entering play on Tuesday.
The Phillies and Rockies will play again at 8:40 p.m. ET as Jesus Luzardo (PHI) pitches against right-hander Antonio Senzatela (COL).
Luzardo is 4-0 with a 2.00 ERA.
