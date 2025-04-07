Bryce Harper Gets Some Company in Illustrious Baseball History of the Last Decade
On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 at Oracle Park. The win moved the Giants to 8-1 and completed a sweep of the reeling (3-7) Mariners. The Giants walked it off in the bottom of the ninth thanks to a two-out single from Wilmer Flores, marking their second walk-off win of the series.
For Flores, the heroics are nothing new, as shown by Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Wilmer Flores now has 13 career walk-off plate appearances, all since the start of 2014
That’s tied with Bryce Harper for most in MLB in that span
The 33-year-old Flores is a 13-year veteran of the New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks and Giants. He's a .261 career hitter with 157 homers and 544 RBIs. A professional hitter, he knows how to deliver solid at-bats and is a luxury for Bob Mevin to have.
It's also never bad when you place yourself with Harper in history. One of the best players of the last decade, Harper is a 14-year veteran of the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies. An eight-time All-Star, Harper is also a two-time MVP. He's got 337 home runs and 979 RBIs. He led the National League in home runs (42) back in 2015.
The Giants will be back in action on Monday night when they host the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 9:45 p.m. ET as Logan Webb pitches against Hunter Greene. It's a rematch of Opening Day as these teams just met, meaning that the season-series will already be done once this series concludes.
