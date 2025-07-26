Philadelphia Phillies Star Hits Career Milestone and Joins Aaron Judge in History
Playing against the New York Yankees on Friday night, Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber hit two massive home runs to lead the Phillies to a 12-5 victory
Schwarber went 3-for-5 with the two home runs, three runs scored and four RBIs. One of the most productive hitters in baseball, Schwarber now has 36 home runs and 82 RBIs. He's also stolen nine bases, which pairs with a .255 average and a .381 on-base percentage.
His first home run also made some unique baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Kyle Schwarber’s 319 home runs are the most in MLB history within a player’s first 1,000 hits, surpassing Mark McGwire’s 311
Only other player at 300+ HR in first 1,000 hits: Aaron Judge, 308
h/t @EliasSports
Schwarber, who won the MVP of the All-Star Game recently, now has 320 career home runs and 734 RBIs. As noted above, he recorded his 1,000th career hit in the contest. An 11-year veteran of the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Phillies, he's a three-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger and a World Series champion (2016).
The Phillies improved to 59-44 with the win, while the Yankees dropped to 56-47. New York still holds the first wild card spot in the American League.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Ranger Suarez will go for Philadelphia while veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman pitches for New York.
Suarez is 7-4 with a 2.66 ERA while Stroman is 2-1 with a 5.64.
