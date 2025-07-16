Philadelphia Phillies Star Makes History Not Seen in More Than 60 Years with All-Star MVP
Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber made history not seen in more than 60 years on Tuesday night when he was named MVP of the All-Star Game in Atlanta.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Phillies to win All-Star MVP:
2025 Kyle Schwarber
1964 Johnny Callison
Schwarber hit three home runs in the first ever "Home Run Derby swing-off" as the National League won the game by a technical score of 7-6.
The American League rallied from a 6-0 deficit to tie the game at 6-6 in the top of the ninth inning, and rather than go to extra-innings, the swing-off was deployed.
Each manager selected three hitters, who were given three swings each. At the end of nine swings, the team with the most home runs was declared the winner.
Trailing 3-1 at the time Schwarber stepped to the plate, he homered on all three pitches to give the National League the 4-3 advantage. Jonathan Aranda of the Tampa Bay Rays, the final hitter for the AL, failed to hit a home run to extend the competition, and Pete Alonso of the Mets never needed to hit.
FOX Sports broadcaster, and Baseball Hall of Famer, John Smoltz called Schwarber's performance one of the most clutch things he's seen. Schwarber was 0-for-2 in actual game play.
An 11-year veteran of the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Phillies, Schwarber is a career .231 hitter with 314 home runs. He has 30 home runs already this season for the Phillies, who are challenging the Mets for the National League East lead.
Schwarber also won the World Series with the 2016 Cubs.
