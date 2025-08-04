Philadelphia Phillies Starter Does Something Not Seen in Last Five Years of History
In a potential World Series preview, the Philadelphia Phillies shut out the Detroit Tigers 2-0 on Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park
The Phillies, who lead the National League East, are 63-48. The Tigers, who lead the American League Central, are 65-48. Both teams have designs on getting the top seed in their respective leagues for the looming playoffs.
Offensively, Phillies star Kyle Schwarber hit his 38th home run of the season, while Bryce Harper, Schwarber and Brandon Marsh each contributed doubles.
On the mound, the Phillies were led by Cristopher Sanchez, who went eight strong innings to earn the win. He gave up just five hits and one walk while striking out six. He moved to 10-3 with a 2.40 ERA. Economical with his pitch count, he threw just 84 pitches, making some recent team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Sanchez’s 84 pitches are fewest by a Phillies pitcher through 8 innings since Zach Eflin on 6/12/19 (82)
Sanchez, 28, has been a stabilizing force in the rotation this year in the wake of injuries to Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker and some inconsistency from Jesus Luzardo.
He's made 22 starts, striking out 145 batters in 138.2 innings. In his fifth career season, he's 27-19 with a 3.32 ERA.
The Phillies will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the Baltimore Orioles at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET as Luzardo pitches against Cade Povich.
Luzardo is 9-5 with a 4.31 ERA, while Povich is 2-5 with a 5.15.
