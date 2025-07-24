Fastball

Philadelphia Phillies Superstar Joins Exclusive Club in MLB History Books

Bryce Harper went yard for his 350th career home run in the Philadelphia Phillies' showdown with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, becoming the fifth active player to reach the milestone.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryce Harper (3) watches the ball after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryce Harper (3) watches the ball after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Bryce Harper has been belting homers in the big leagues for over a decade at this point, giving the Philadelphia Phillies slugger plenty of time to build up a historic resume.

The 32-year-old outfielder-turned-first baseman added to his already gaudy numbers Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, blasting a 439-foot solo home run to right in the bottom of the first. Harper's homer came right after Kyle Schwarber's own two-run shot, so the back-to-back bombs put the Phillies up 3-0 early.

On top of that, it marked career home run No. 350 for Harper. He has also racked up 1,745 hits, 1,018 RBIs and 1,080 walks since making his major league debut with the Washington Nationals in 2012.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Harper became the 12th player ever to each at least 350 home runs and 1,000 walks before turning 33 years old. Jimmie Foxx, Albert Pujols, Mickey Mantle, Eddie Mathews, Babe Ruth, Mel Ott, Adam Dunn, Lou Gehrig, Jim Thome, Ralph Kiner and Barry Bonds make up the rest of the exclusive club.

The Phillies ultimately blew their early lead over the Red Sox, going down 6-5 in the fifth. Harper grounded out in the third and fifth, dropping his season batting average to .273 and his season OPS to .885.

Harper is up to 15 homers and 42 RBIs so far in 2025.

