Philadelphia Phillies Superstar Joins Exclusive Club in MLB History Books
Bryce Harper has been belting homers in the big leagues for over a decade at this point, giving the Philadelphia Phillies slugger plenty of time to build up a historic resume.
The 32-year-old outfielder-turned-first baseman added to his already gaudy numbers Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, blasting a 439-foot solo home run to right in the bottom of the first. Harper's homer came right after Kyle Schwarber's own two-run shot, so the back-to-back bombs put the Phillies up 3-0 early.
On top of that, it marked career home run No. 350 for Harper. He has also racked up 1,745 hits, 1,018 RBIs and 1,080 walks since making his major league debut with the Washington Nationals in 2012.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Harper became the 12th player ever to each at least 350 home runs and 1,000 walks before turning 33 years old. Jimmie Foxx, Albert Pujols, Mickey Mantle, Eddie Mathews, Babe Ruth, Mel Ott, Adam Dunn, Lou Gehrig, Jim Thome, Ralph Kiner and Barry Bonds make up the rest of the exclusive club.
The Phillies ultimately blew their early lead over the Red Sox, going down 6-5 in the fifth. Harper grounded out in the third and fifth, dropping his season batting average to .273 and his season OPS to .885.
Harper is up to 15 homers and 42 RBIs so far in 2025.
Related MLB Stories
- WILD DEVERS HR: Rafael Devers only needed one hand on the bat to hit a home run against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, lifting a pitch well below the zone over the right field wall. CLICK HERE
- FEDDE DFA'D: A month of bad outings ultimately spoiled Erick Fedde's tenure with the St. Louis Cardinals, who bumped the starting pitcher from their 40-man roster Wednesday. CLICK HERE
- BETTS GOES HOLLYWOOD: With DreamWorks animated sequel "The Bad Guys 2" set to hit theaters on Aug. 1, the studio tasked Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts with promoting the movie. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.