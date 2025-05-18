Philadelphia Phillies Top Prospect Mick Abel Makes All Kind of History in MLB Debut
The Philadelphia Phillies, looking to complete a sweep over the Pittsburgh Pirates, opted to put their faith in a fresh face.
Mick Abel, the No. 8 prospect and No. 3 pitcher in the Phillies' farm system, was called up for his MLB debut on Sunday. He punched out the very first batter he faced, then struck out the side in the second frame.
From there, Abel continued to hold the Pirates off the board. He wound up tossing 6.0 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, five hits allowed and zero walks.
According to The Athletic's Jayson Stark, Abel is the third pitcher in MLB's modern era to throw at least 6.0 innings, giving up zero runs and zero walks with nine-plus strikeouts, in their big league debut. Shota Imanaga did so with the Chicago Cubs in 2024, while Nick Kingham was first to achieve the feat with the Pirates in 2018.
The nine strikeouts Abel notched also tied the Phillies' franchise record for most in a player's MLB debut. Curt Simmons set the record back in 1947.
Abel has been one of the most-hyped prospects in the Phillies' organization ever since he was selected in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Jesuit High School in Beaverton, Oregon. His 3-12 record and 6.46 ERA in Triple-A last year sent him tumbling down the rankings, though, sowing some seeds of doubt regarding his future.
The 23-year-old right-hander proceeded to go 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA in his first eight Triple-A starts this season, evidently giving the Phillies enough confidence to promote him to the Show.
The franchise's faith was rewarded, coming in the form of a historic start by Abel. The Phillies held on to win 1-0, meaning they needed every bit of the young righty's gem to improve to 28-18.
Related MLB Stories
- DEVERS CLINCHES WIN: Rafael Devers stayed hot against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, powering the Boston Red Sox to a wild win with the first walk-off home run of his accomplished career. CLICK HERE
- TWINS WIN STREAK CONTINUES: While most MLB teams that have won 13 consecutive games did not win a World Series that season, the 1991 Minnesota Twins are the only exception in the divisional era. CLICK HERE
- WALK-OFF BB HISTORY: Wilmer Flores did more than record his MLB-leading 42nd RBI of the season on Saturday night, also etching the San Francisco Giants into the history books. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.