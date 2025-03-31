Nick Pivetta Shines in San Diego Padres Debut, Joins Exclusive List in Team History
The San Diego Padres closed out a season-opening sweep over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, thanks to the contributions of their newest veteran ace.
Nick Pivetta took the bump for San Diego, making his first official appearance with the club since inking a four-year, $55 million contract in February. He went 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA, 0.975 WHIP and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in spring training, setting the stage for a promising age-32 campaign.
Pivetta started the regular season on a high note, tossing 7.0 scoreless innings against the Braves. He allowed just one hit while racking up four strikeouts.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Pivetta became the fourth pitcher in franchise history to go at least 7.0 innings with one of fewer hits allowed in their Padres debut. Sean Manaea was the last to achieve the feat, doing so in 2022, while Jimmy Jones and Dick Kelley did it in 1986 and 1969, respectively.
Pivetta spent the last four-plus seasons with the Boston Red Sox, going 37-41 with a 4.29 ERA, 1.243 WHIP, 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a 9.6 WAR. Since Boston made him a qualifying offer last November, the Padres had to give a draft pick to the Red Sox in order to pry him away.
Through one start, Pivetta is proving himself to be well worth the compensation.
San Diego is scheduled to open a series with the Cleveland Guardians at 9:40 p.m. ET on Monday. Pivetta likley won't take the mound again until next weekend's series against the Chicago Cubs.
Related MLB Stories
- DEVERS' WHIFFS PILING UP: Not only did Rafael Devers fail to record a hit in the Red Sox's first series of 2025, but he also struck out a record-breaking 12 times across the four games. CLICK HERE
- MOUNTCASTLE ON THE BLOCK: First baseman Ryan Mountcastle could get traded at some point this season as the Orioles look for ways to free up a spot for Coby Mayo. CLICK HERE
- DODGERS' TORRID START: By capping off their sweep over the Tigers on Saturday, the Dodgers extended their dominant season-opening winning streak to five games. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.