Pittsburgh Pirates' Ace on Wrong Side of Sad Baseball History
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes is one of the best pitchers in the sport, but he's near the bottom of some incredibly sad baseball history through his first year and change in the majors.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy on social media:
The only pitcher in the Live Ball Era (since 1920) to post a sub-2.50 ERA through the first 34 starts of his career (min. 200 IP) and have *fewer* wins than Paul Skenes (14) is Matt Harvey (12).
Skenes, who finished third in the National League Cy Young voting last season and started the All-Star Game, is 3-5 this season despite having a stellar 2.36 ERA. He's struck out 70 batters in 68.2 innings. The Pirates enter play on Saturday in last place in the National League Central, but they say they are not trading Skenes despite the realization that they are wasting the early portion of his career.
The 22-year-old right-hander is under contract through 2030, so the Pirates don't have to deal him, but there is an urgency to make the team competitive while he's still a part of it.
The Pirates will be back in action on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Veteran right-hander Mitch Keller will pitch for Pittsburgh against Quinn Priester, who pitches for the Milwaukee Brewers. Priester came up with Pittsburgh before being traded to the Boston Red Sox last season.
Keller is 1-6 this season with a 3.88 ERA while Priester is 1-2 with a 4.66.
