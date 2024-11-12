Paul Skenes Makes Baseball History with Cy Young Finalist Selection
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes was named a finalist for the National League Cy Young Award on Monday night. He's joined as a finalist by Chris Sale (Braves) and Zack Wheeler (Phillies).
Though Sale is widely expected to capture the award, it's a historic accomplishment for Skenes, who just finished up his rookie year.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Paul Skenes is the 5th rookie to finish top-3 for Cy Young, joining:
2013 Jose Fernandez, 3rd NL
1984 Dwight Gooden, 2nd NL
1981 Fernando Valenzuela, 1st NL
1976 Mark Fidrych, 2nd AL
h/t @EliasSports
Skenes finished his rookie season at 11-3 with that 1.96 ERA. He struck out 170 batters in just 133.0 innings and looked every bit the part of an ace moving into 2025. The former No. 1 pick in the draft (2023), Skenes made his major league debut in early May after just a handful of minor league starts With Skenes and Jared Jones, the Pirates and their fans finally look to have some optimism moving forward.
Armed with an upper-90s fastball and his power "splinker," Skenes also earned the start for the National League in the All-Star Game.
In addition to being a finalist for the Cy Young, Skenes is also a finalist for the Rookie of the Year Award in the National League. He'll battle with Jackson Merrill (Padres) and Jackson Cho