Paul Skenes Makes Baseball History with Cy Young Finalist Selection

Paul Skenes is the 5th rookie to finish top-3 for Cy Young, joining:



2013 Jose Fernandez, 3rd NL

1984 Dwight Gooden, 2nd NL

1981 Fernando Valenzuela, 1st NL

1976 Mark Fidrych, 2nd AL



