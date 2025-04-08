Pittsburgh Pirates Catcher Joey Bart Hits Home Run, Triple to Make Franchise History
Joey Bart opened Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals with a bang, before following through and making history at the plate.
The 28-year-old catcher hit a solo home home in the bottom of the first, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a lead they wouldn't relinquish. After grounding out in the third and striking out in the fifth, Bart crushed another line drive deep to right-center in the seventh.
A fan gave Bart an assist by interfering with the ball at the wall, but the end result was still an RBI triple. That marked Bart's first triple in a regular season MLB game since his rookie year with the San Francisco Giants back in 2020.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Bart joins Jason Kendall and Francisco Cervelli as the only Pirates catchers in the Wild Card Era to record a home run and triple in the same game. Cervelli achieved the feat on April 12, 2018, while Kendall did it on May 6, 2001.
Bart is now batting .250 with one home run, one triple, three RBIs, a .758 OPS and a 0.1 WAR through nine games this season. Since joining the Pirates in 2024, Bart is a .263 hitter with a .795 OPS and 2.3 WAR, despite playing in just 89 games.
Pittsburgh went on to win 8-4 on Monday, notching back-to-back wins for the first time in 2025. Game two of their series against the Cardinals is scheduled to get underway at 6:40 p.m. ET.
