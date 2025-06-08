Pittsburgh Pirates' Fireballer All Alone in Disappointing Baseball History
As the Pittsburgh Pirates get set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon, Pirates' fireballer Paul Skenes occupies a place all by himself in some sad baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS:
There have been 90 occurrences all-time of an MLB pitcher having a sub-2.10 ERA & 80+ strikeouts through 13 starts of a season.
Paul Skenes (4-6) in 2025 is the only one to have a losing record.
Skenes, who just turned 23, has a 2.05 ERA and 85 strikeouts. One of the best pitchers in baseball, he started the All-Star Game last season and could be headed for another trip to the Midsummer Classic this season. It's been a disappointing year for the Pirates, who enter play at 25-40 and with the worst record in the National League Central. Skenes will hope to provide some optimism in his Sunday start.
With Skenes and Jared Jones, they were supposed to have a solid top-of-the-rotation, but Jones is out for the season with Tommy John surgery. Now, Pittsburgh has to wait for him to return at some point in 2026, and for the promotion of top prospect Bubba Chandler.
Even then, they'll need help offensively around Oneil Cruz.
The Phillies enter play at 37-27 and in second place in the National League East. They'll send left-hander Cristopher Sanchez to the mound, and he's put together a solid year, going 5-1 with a 3.15 ERA.
The Phillies will play another day without star Bryce Harper, who was put on the injured list on Saturday with a wrist issue.
