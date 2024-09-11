Pittsburgh Pirates Franchise Legend Passes Hall of Famer in Team History with Homer
The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Miami Marlins 6-4 on Tuesday night at PNC Park. With the win, Pittsburgh is 69-76. Though they are destined to miss the playoffs again, they will continue to work to try to get as close to .500 as they can before the end of the season.
Andrew McCutchen put together a big day at the plate for Pittsburgh, going 1-for-2 with two walks and a home run. He scored a run and had three RBI. The home run was his 20th of the season, passing Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner in some team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most 20-HR seasons, Pirates history:
Willie Stargell: 15
Andrew McCutchen: 8
Ralph Kiner: 7
That's a very impressive feat and any time you can pass a Hall of Famer, you've done something right. The 37-year-old McCutchen is hitting .241 in total this year with the 20 homers and 51 RBI. He's posted a .770 OPS. He re-signed on one-year deal this past offseason and has not made a decision about what to do for 2025 yet.
Lifetime, McCutchen is a .274 hitter with 319 homers and 1,095 RBI. One of the most popular players in Pirates history, he is a former MVP, a five-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger and a Gold Glover.
As for Kiner, he spent 10 years in the big leagues with the Pirates, Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians. He hit 369 homers in those 10 years, including a major-league best 51 in 1947 and 54 back in 1949.
