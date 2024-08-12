Pittsburgh Pirates Legend Joins Hall of Famers in Team History on Sunday
The Pittsburgh Pirates lost 6-5 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Pirates, who made modest adds at the trade deadline with the hopes of competing for a playoff spot, are now 56-61. They are in last place in the National League Central and are 5.0 games back in the NL wild card race.
Despite the loss, the Pirates got a historic performance from legend Andrew McCutchen, who went 2-for-5 with two homers, two runs scored and four RBI.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
oldest Pirates with multi-HR game:
6/13/80 Willie Stargell: 40y, 99d
9/25/79 Stargell: 39y, 203d
9/1/79 Stargell: 39y, 179d
7/4/79 Stargell: 39y, 120d
5/17/79 Stargell: 39y, 72d
5/20/78 Stargell: 38y, 75d
7/1/72 Roberto Clemente: 37y, 318d
Today Andrew McCutchen: 37y, 306d
Considering that both Stargell and Clemente are in the Hall of Fame, that's elite company for McCutchen to be in. He signed a one-year deal with the Pirates this past offseason and is hitting .234 with 16 homers and 38 RBI. He's hitting in the leadoff spot and providing veteran leadership to a young team. While his future is unknown at this point, there's a chance that he could return for another season in 2025 and provide the exact same thing.
A former MVP, McCutchen is in the 16th year of his career with the Pirates, San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers. He has 315 lifetime home runs.
As for Stargell, he was a .282 lifetime hitter who popped 475 career home runs. He played 21 years, all with the Pirates. Clemente played 18 years, getting exactly 3,000 hits. He tragically died in a plane crash after the 1972 season.
The Pirates are back in action on Monday night against the San Diego Padres. First pitch is 9:40 p.m. ET.
