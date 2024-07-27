Pittsburgh Pirates Legend Moves into Top 10 on Great List in Team History
The Pittsburgh Pirates suffered a tough loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night at Chase Field. The 4-3 defeat left the Pirates at 52-51 and left them at 2.5 games back in the National League wild card race.
Despite the loss, the game was an eventful one for Pirates legend Andrew McCutchen. The former MVP went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI. In doing so, he joined the Pirates Top-10 with regards to the franchise's all-time hits list.
Per Jon Drekker on social media:
Here's a crazy thing to think about with Andrew McCutchen entering the Pittsburgh Pirates top ten hits list. The order of that top ten hasn't changed since Willie Stargell passed Bill Mazeroski in September of 1978. The Pirates have had the same top ten for nearly 46 full years
Signed to a one-year deal this past offseason, McCutchen also hit his 300th career homer this season. He's hitting .227 this year with 13 homers and 28 RBI. He's also added three stolen bases and has provided valuable leadership for a young and growing team.
In the 16th year of his career, McCutchen now has 2,123 hits. He's accumulated some of that through stops in San Francisco, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and New York (Yankees) as well. With Pittsburgh, he has 1,638 career hits.
McCutchen is a five-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger and a Gold Glover as well. He has said that he's open to returning in 2025 as well for what would be a 17th big league season.
