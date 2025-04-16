Pittsburgh Pirates Make History With Lackluster Slash Line to Open Season
Whatever momentum the Pittsburgh Pirates' lineup gained by beating the Washington Nationals 10-3 on Monday was nowhere to be found on Tuesday.
The Pirates got shut out 3-0, going 4-for-31 at the plate with one walk and zero extra-base hits. Outfielders Jack Suwinski and Tommy Pham, plus catcher Henry Davis, were the only Pittsburgh batters to reach base safely in the loss.
Now sitting at 6-12 on the season, the Pirates are batting .195 with a .280 on-base percentage and .293 slugging percentage as a team.
According to Codify Baseball, the Pirates became just the second MLB team in the last 28 years to have a batting average below .195, an on-base percentage below .300 and a slugging percentage below .300 through the first 18 games of a season. The 2003 Detroit Tigers, who proceeded to go 43-119, are the only other team to post a comparable slash line.
If the Chicago White Sox's batting average drops five points over their next two games, they could join the exclusive list as well.
The Pirates and Nationals will face off again Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. ET. The series finale is scheduled for Thursday at 12:35 p.m. ET.
