Pittsburgh Pirates Make Wild Baseball History within State of California
The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1 on Tuesday night, outhitting the National League West squad 12-2 in the process.
Though the Pirates are in last place in the National League Central at 46-62, they have made a habit of pitching well within the state of California, creating some uniquely bizarre history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The @Pirates in 2025:
April 23: held Angels to 2 hits in Anaheim
May 31: held Padres to 2 hits in SD
July 29: held Giants to 2 hits in SF
No other MLB team in the modern era has allowed 2 or fewer hits in a game in 3 different road ballparks in the same state in the same year.
Bailey Falter started the game, tossing five innings of one-run ball. He allowed just two hits, but did walk four. He's got a 3.73 ERA for the season. Braxton Ashcraft secured the win after throwing three scoreless innings in relief and Dennis Santana picked up his sixth save.
Justin Verlander started for the Giants, striking out seven, but he didn't factor into the decision.
San Francisco has fallen back to 54-54 on the season, which has them now five games back in the wild card race. Per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, the Giants are 13-22 since acquiring Rafael Devers, which is the worst record in the league since June 15.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:45 p.m. ET. Hard-throwing Mike Burrows will pitch for Pittsburgh while Logan Webb toes the rubber for San Francisco.
Burrows is 1-3 with a 4.15 ERA.
