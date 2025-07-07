Pittsburgh Pirates Now Part of Rare Baseball History as Shutout Streak Continues
The Pittsburgh Pirates joined some extremely rare baseball history on Sunday when they were beaten 1-0 by the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
It's the sixth straight shutout that the Pirates have been involved in, as they shut out the Cardinals three times before getting to Seattle, and then were shut out three straight games themselves.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Pirates have played 6 straight shutouts — either throwing one or being shut out
That’s tied for the longest such streak in MLB history, with:
1953 Senators
1949 White Sox
1919 Cubs
1903 Pirates
h/t @EliasSports
The Pirates ran into a buzzsaw pitching staff in Seattle, as All-Star Bryan Woo fired six innings on Friday, and then Luis Castillo threw seven frames on Saturday. The Mariners saw George Kirby pitch into the seventh on Sunday and the M's bullpen shut the door in each game as well. Andres Munoz secured a pair of 1-0 victories for Seattle in the final two games of the series.
The Pirates wasted a solid effort from Paul Skenes on Sunday, who struck out 10 over five innings.
Pittsburgh is now 38-53 on the season, and they remain in last place in the National League Central. They are clearly sellers at the trade deadline, and could move on from veterans like Tommy Pham or Mitch Keller. Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes has drawn interest as well.
Pittsburgh will continue a difficult road trip on Monday night as they visit the Kansas City Royals at 7:40 p.m. ET.
Andrew Heaney (PIT) pitches against Noah Cameron (KC).
