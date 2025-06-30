Pittsburgh Pirates Offense Does Something Not Seen in 90 Years of History in Sweep of Mets
The Pittsburgh Pirates put up another dominant offense performance on Sunday afternoon, beating the New York Mets 12-1 to earn a three-game sweep at PNC Park.
It was a great series for the Pirates, who moved to 35-50, and they did something not seen in the last 90 years of team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
this is the third time in franchise history the Pirates won every game of a series by at least seven runs:
June 27-29, 2025 vs Mets
May 13-15, 1935 at Philadelphia
May 29-30, 1893 vs Baltimore
h/t @EliasSports
Pittsburgh belted out 16 hits in the Sunday win, with Oneil Cruz hitting two home runs as part of a 2-for-4 effort. Tommy Pham also went 2-for-4 with a homer and Bryan Reynolds connected on his 10th of the season. Six different Pirates players had multi-hit games and Henry Davis, the former No. 1 pick in the draft, went 4-for-4.
Frankie Montas struggled on the mound for New York, giving up six earned runs over just four innings. The Mets are now 48-37 on the season, which is good enough for second place in the National League East.
The Pirates will try to keep the momentum through Monday's off day, and they'll start a new series on Tuesday with the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as Paul Skenes (PIT) pitches against Andre Pallante (STL).
Skenes, one of the best pitchers in baseball, is 4-7 on the year with a 2.12 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
GREAT GIVEAWAY: The Yankees are giving away the bobblehead of the summer this August, when they recreate the iconic "Seinfeld" episode with George Costanza sleeping under his desk. CLICK HERE:
BROTHERHOOD: After the horrific comments hurled at Diamondbacks' second baseman Ketel Marte recently, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns issued a supportive comment. CLICK HERE:
TIGERS HEADED TO THE WS?: The Detroit Tigers are headed to the World Series, based on organizational history. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.