Pittsburgh Pirates on the Wrong Side of Lengthy Team History With Dreadful Start to Year
The Pittsburgh Pirates have been playing baseball, officially, since 1895, and they've almost never been as bad through 48 games as they are right now.
After a 7-1 loss against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, the Pirates are a lowly 15-33, which puts them in last place in the National League Central. They only have more wins than the Colorado Rockies (8) and Chicago White Sox (14).
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
The Pirates 15-33 start is tied for the 3rd-worst through 48 games in franchise history. The only worse 48-game starts? 1952 (11-37) and 2020 (14-34).
And what's even more troubling about this is that the Pirates are wasting the prime early years of Paul Skenes's career. One of the best pitchers in baseball already at the age of 22, Skenes is supposed to be a part of a young and ascending team, rather than a team mired in a hopeless situation.
If you squint hard enough, there is a chance for something positive down the road with Skenes and top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler close to ready to debut, but a full turnaround is going to require the vision and resources from ownership, which hasn't happened in quite a while.
The Pirates will play the Reds again on Tuesday night with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Veteran right-hander Nick Martinez will pitch for Cincinnati while left-hander Bailey Falter goes for the Buccos.
Martinez is 2-4 with a 3.66 ERA while Falter has gone 2-3 with a 4.02.
