Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz is First Player in Baseball History to Accomplish This Feat

After hitting a solo home run to win the game on Thursday, the speedy slugger made some unique history.

Brady Farkas

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at PNC Park on April 17.
Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Oneil Cruz hit a game-winning home run on Thursday to beat the Washington Nationals, raising his stat line to historic levels through his first 17 games of the year.

Per @OptaSTATS on social media:

In 17 games this season for the @Pirates, Oneil Cruz has 11 walks, nine stolen bases and four homers.

He's the only MLB player in the modern era to reach all three marks through his first 17 games of a season.

He's hitting just .228 but has posted a .352 on-base percentage and he has 10 RBIs. The Pirates improved to 8-12 in the win on Thursday, but are still in last place in the National League Central.

A five-year veteran, Cruz is a .248 career hitter with 44 homers and 44 stolen bases. He missed almost the entire 2023 season after suffering a gruesome broken ankle in the first two weeks of the season, but he remains one of the "toolsiest" players in the sport. He's moved to the outfield this seaosn, which allows him to further showcase his athleticism.

The Pirates will be back in action on Friday night against the Cleveland Guardians, with first pitch from PNC Park coming at 6:40 p.m. ET.

The Guardians are going with former Pirates' pitcher Luis L. Ortiz on the mound. He's 1-2 with a 6.06 ERA, while the Pirates are going with Carmen Mlodzinski. He's 1-2 with a 6.23 ERA. The Guardians are 9-9 on the season.

They won the American League Central a season ago.

