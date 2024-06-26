Pittsburgh Pirates' Outfielder Surpasses Jackie Robinson In Baseball History
The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night 9-5 at Great American Ball Park. With the win, Pittsburgh is 38-41 through 79 games. The Reds are 37-42 through the same time frame.
In the win, Pirates' outfielder Bryan Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a home run, which was his 13th of the year. It also continues his historic domination of the month of June, which is now the best in baseball history.
Before the game, this note was put out by Joe Block of @OptaSTATS:
Highest career June batting average, started careers after WWII:
.346 - Jackie Robinson
.346 - Bryan Reynolds
.344 - Tony Gwynn
(min. 400 AB, via @OptaSTATS)
After the two-hit day on Tuesday, Reynolds has now surpassed Robinson with a .347 average. That is proven here by Baseball Reference.
Ironically, the hot June's have never carried over for Reynolds, as he's just a .232 lifetime hitter in the month of July. He'll try to change that this year as the Pirates work toward getting back to .500.
Given that Reynolds is 29 years old, he has several more June's left in his career, so he'll have to work to stay ahead of both Robinson and Gwynn, but to be ahead of them even more a day is incredibly impressive.
Reynolds is in the sixth year of his career, all with the Pirates. He's a .277 lifetime hitter with a .353 on-base percentage. He's got 111 career homers to go along with 33 career stolen bases.
The Pirates and Reds will play again on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. ET.
