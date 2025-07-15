Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz Makes History With Crazy Home Run Derby Moonshot
Ever since he reached the big leagues, Oneil Cruz has been making headlines with his power.
The Pittsburgh Pirates star put that tool on display Monday night, soaking up the spotlight with some historic bombs down in Atlanta.
Cruz was the fourth batter up in the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby, stepping into the box after Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood, Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker and Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero. Wood had hit the longest homer to that point, crushing one 486 feet, while Caminero led the field with 21 long balls.
Not only did Cruz match Caminero atop the leaderboard, but he unseated Wood as well.
Cruz hit a 488-foot homer early on in his turn before blasting one 513 feet, leaving Truist Park entirely.
Excluding the 2021 Home Run Derby, which took place at altitude in Denver, that is tied for the longest derby homer in the Statcast era. Aaron Judge also hit one 513 feet in Miami in 2017.
Even counting the Coors Field homers, Cruz's bomb is tied for the fourth-furthest since Statcast was fully implemented in 2016. Sammy Sosa, Frank Thomas, Josh Hamilton and Bobby Abreu are among those who hit further home runs in the pre-Statcast days.
