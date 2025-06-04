Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes Makes Sad Baseball History of Last 25 Years
Pittsburgh Pirates' ace Paul Skenes was on the wrong side of some sad baseball history in a 3-0 loss against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.
The burly righty took the loss despite giving up just one run on three hits. He walked one and struck out eight, but fell to 4-6 with a 2.05 season ERA.
Per Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
Paul Skenes is the first pitcher since Pedro Martinez in 2000 to lose two starts in a season with these stats:
8+ IP
1 or 0 R
1 or 0 BB
8+ K
H/T @JayHayKid
The 23-year-old Skenes continues to prove that he's one of the best pitchers in baseball. The reigning National League Rookie of the Year, he's struck out 85 in 83.1 innings this season. Unfortunately, it's been a dreadful campaign for the Pirates, who are now 22-39 and in last place in the National League Central.
With the win, Houston moved to 33-27 and they pulled to 0.5 games ahead in the American League West.
On the other side, Lance McCullers Jr. continues to improve as he works back from missing two seasons because of injury. He went six scoreless innings and struck out seven to earn the win.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. The Astros will send right-hander Ryan Gusto to the mound while the Pirates counter with MIke Burows.
Gusto has gone 3-2 with a 4.62 ERA thus far. Burrows is 0-1 with an 8.64.
