Paul Skenes' Fastball Already Made Incredible Baseball History in Major League Debut
On Saturday, Pittsburgh Pirates' starting pitcher Paul Skenes made his major league debut. Skenes, the No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft just last year, was the most-anticipated pitching debut since Stephen Strasburg in 2010.
Though he lasted just four innings in a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs, Skenes showed the promise and potential that made him the No. 1 overall pick. Furthermore, he also showed off his electric fastball, making major league history in that debut.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
Every starting pitcher in MLB history to average over 100 MPH with their fastball in a game (30+ fourseamers & sinkers):
Jacob deGrom
Hunter Greene
Paul Skenes
That's it. That's the list.
Skenes' fastball is certainly generational for a starting pitcher, but he also showed off a mid-90s "splinker" and a good slider/curveball.
The Pirates will undoubtedly be careful with his innings and workload through the rest of the year, but when he's on the mound, it will be appointment viewing for Pirates fans everywhere.
Pittsburgh hasn't been to the playoffs since 2015 and hasn't won a World Series since 1979, so there is a lot riding on Skenes' right arm. He's the most exciting Pirates prospect since Gerrit Cole, who was also selected No. 1 overall.
Skenes had an ERA of 0.99 at Triple-A Indianapolis before his call up to the big leagues. The Pirates are currently 18-23 and in third place in the National league Central. They will take on the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at 7:40 p.m. ET.
