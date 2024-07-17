Paul Skenes Joins All-Star Game History as Livvy Dunne Watches On
The National League lost to the American League on Tuesday night during the All-Star Game but it was no fault of Pittsburgh Pirates flamethrower Paul Skenes, who threw a scoreless first inning for the NL.
Skenes retired Steven Kwan of the Guardians and Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles before walking Juan Soto. He then got Aaron Judge of the Yankees to ground out to third base, eliciting a wholesome reaction from superstar girlfriend Livvy Dunne, who was in the crowd.
In addition to his scoreless inning, Skenes also joined a rare group in All-Star Game history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Multiple 100+ mph pitches in first inning of ASG, pitch-tracking era (2008):
2024 Paul Skenes
2018 Chris Sale
2012 Justin Verlander
Skenes features one of the best arms in all of baseball and he's taken the league by storm since making his debut on May 11. Since that debut, he's 6-0 for the Pirates with a 1.90 ERA. He's struck out 89 batters in a whopping 66.1 innings and has the Pirates back to relevance in the National League. Alongside Jared Jones, that duo looks like it could be one of the best in baseball for years to come.
The 22-year-old was taken No. 1 overall in the draft by the Pirates a year ago, and he became the first player to make the All-Star Game in the year after being drafted.
The Pirates are currently 48-48 on the season and they will open up the second half of the season on Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.
