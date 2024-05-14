Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz Joins Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge in Statcast History

Oneil Cruz with a 118.5 mph double and 116.3 mph single



it’s the 5th time a player has had 2 base hits at 116+ mph in a game under Statcast (2015), joining:



4/6/21 Giancarlo Stanton

7/30/20 Stanton

6/20/18 Stanton

6/10/17 Aaron Judge