Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz Joins Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge in Statcast History
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz was absolutely crushing the ball on Monday, and his historic performance helped lift his team to victory.
Cruz went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run and an RBI in the Pirates' 8-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
In the top of the seventh, Cruz roped a 116.3 mile-per-hour single to right that put Pittsburgh on top 5-0. In the top of the ninth, he doubled to right with a 118.5 mile-per-hour line drive when the Pirates were clinging onto a two-run lead.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that marked just the fifth time since Statcast began in 2015 that a player had two base hits of at least 116 miles per hour in the same game.
The last player to achieve the feat was New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who has done so in 2021, 2020 and 2018. His teammate, Aaron Judge, had one such showing back in 2017.
Cruz is no stranger to making solid contact with the ball, based on his Baseball Savant profile. The 25-year-old shortstop ranks in the 99th percentile with an average exit velocity of 94.8 miles per hour and the 100th percentile with an average bat speed of 77.7 miles per hour.
As for hard-hit percentage and barrel percentage, Cruz ranks in the 95th and 89th percentile, respectively.
Cruz is currently batting .272 with seven home runs, 18 RBI, a .778 OPS and a 0.8 WAR. The former top prospect and NL Rookie of the Year contender is finally putting together a healthy campaign after spending half of 2022 in the minors and missing most of 2023 due to injury.
The Pirates will continue their series with the Brewers on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.
