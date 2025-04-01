Pittsburgh Pirates Star Oneil Cruz Joins Pair of Hall of Famers in History
The Pittsburgh Pirates are out to a 1-4 start on the season, but it's not because of the efforts of Oneil Cruz, that's for sure.
Through the first five games of the season, Cruz is out to a historic start, pairing himself with multiple Hall of Famers in the record books.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
6+ walks & 5+ steals in his team's first 5 games:
Davey Lopes, 1975
Joe Morgan, 1976
Rickey Henderson, 1982
Oneil Cruz, 2025
While he's hitting just .200 entering play on Tuesday, Cruz does own a .429 on-base percentage to go with those five steals and his two RBIs.
Cruz, 26, is one of the most athletic players in the league. He's coming off a year in which he hit .259 with 21 homers, 76 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. He posted a .773 OPS.
He is now in the fifth year of his career. He's a .249 lifetime hitter with 41 home runs. He's moved to center field full-time this year, allowing him to further display his overall athleticism.
The Pirates are back at it again on Tuesday night in Tampa as they take on the Rays in an inter-league matchup. Thomas Harrington, one of baseball's top pitching prospects, will make his major league debut for Pittsburgh. Right-hander Shane Baz will get the ball for Tampa with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET.
This game will be played at the Steinbrenner Field complex in Tampa, since the Rays do not have use of Tropicana Field for the entirety of this year.
