Pittsburgh Pirates Star Paul Skenes Aiming to Join Special History in Second Half of Season
Though Pittsburgh Pirates' ace Paul Skenes had just four wins in the first half, he's aiming for some unique baseball history in the second half of the season, which begins on Friday night.
Per @StatsCentre, Skenes is on pace for a 7.8 WAR season. If he achieves it, that would be tied for the seventh-best season in history by a pitcher aged 23 or younger. Dwight Gooden (12.2 in 1985), Bert Blyleven (9.8 in 1973), Vida Blue (9.0 in 1971), Roger Clemens (8.8 in 1986), Larry Dierker (8.6 in 1969) and Bret Saberhagen (8.0 in 1987) would be the only seasons higher. Skenes would tie with Blyleven (1974).
Skenes finished third in the National League Cy Young voting a season ago and could factor into the decision again this season. He also just started the All-Star Game for the second consecutive year, tossing a scoreless inning for the NL.
Though he's just 4-8, he's put together a sparking 2.01 ERA and struck out 131 batters in 121.0 innings. He's got a 0.93 WHIP.
Despite his excellence, the Pirates are in last place in the National League Central and they are faced with the prospect of wasting another year of Skenes's health and greatness. He's under contract through 2029, meaning the Pirates have just four more seasons to figure things out with him.
Pittsburgh will play the Chicago White Sox on Friday night with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Left-hander Bailey Falter will pitch for Pittsburgh against right-hander Jonathan Cannon.
