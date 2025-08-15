Pittsburgh Pirates Veteran Makes Franchise History Despite Lack of Hits
Andrew McCutchen has always been a master of getting on base, and that hasn't changed in the twilight years of his big league career.
The 38-year-old designated hitter is hitless over his last five games, as he hasn't notched an actual base hit since Aug. 6 against the San Francisco Giants. And yet, the Pittsburgh Pirates veteran has seven walks over that stretch, giving him a .438 on-base percentage across his last five appearances.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, McCutchen is the only player in MLB this season and the first Pirates player in nearly 24 years to record zero hits and at least seven walks over a five-game stretch within a single season. The last time somebody accomplished the bizarre feat in Pittsburgh was when Brian Giles did so from Oct. 2 to 7 in 2001.
McCutchen is batting .243 with 11 home runs, 16 doubles, 40 RBIs, a .707 OPS and 0.4 WAR so far in 2025. That puts him on pace for one of his least productive seasons since he made his MLB debut all the way back in 2009, and a far cry from his five consecutive All-Star appearances from 2011 to 2015.
At his peak, McCutchen was an MVP, Silver Slugger and Gold Glove winner, posting an on-base percentage of .400 or higher for four seasons in a row. His numbers tailed off when he started to bounce around between the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers, though, and they haven't exactly bounced back since his return to Pittsburgh.
But as the longtime face of the Pirates, McCutchen remains a fan-favorite. And while he is long past his prime, the Hall of Fame hopeful still has a few tricks up his sleeve.
McCutchen and the Pirates open a series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, looking to snap a five-game losing streak. First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- METS SLUMPING HARD: Another blown lead against the Atlanta Braves brought the New York Mets to 2-13 over their last 15 games, marking a steep dropoff from their first-place standing in June. CLICK HERE
- PHILLIES ACE RETURNING: Aaron Nola battled through ankle and rib injuries all summer long, needing three months to fully recover and face the Washington Nationals on Sunday. CLICK HERE
- ANGELS BEST DODGERS: The reigning World Champions were no match for their crosstown rivals this week, getting swept in the Freeway Series for the second time in 2025. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.