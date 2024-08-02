Powerful Atlanta Braves Make Home Run History with Incredible 7-Game Stretch
The Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Thursday to move to 59-49 on the season. The loss drops the Marlins to a rough 40-69. Atlanta currently holds the final wild card spot in the National League and is seeking another trip to the playoffs.
As has been the case over the last week, Atlanta continued to do damage with the longball. The Braves hit three home runs in the win with Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia each hitting bombs.
The home run has become a huge part of the Braves game over the last week, with Atlanta making history according to @OptaSTATS on social media:
The @Braves have collected 54 hits over their last 7 games. Of those 54 hits, 21 have left the yard (38.9%).
That's the highest percentage of a team's hits being home runs over a 7-game span in MLB history (min. 50 hits).
The Braves are proving they are still a formidable threat in the National League, even despite the massive injuries they've experienced this year. Atlanta is playing without its best pitcher (Spencer Strider) and its best overall player (reigning National League MVP) Ronald Acuna Jr.
They have contributions from guys like Chris Sale though, who have helped keep the roster afloat.
The Braves will play the Marlins again on Friday night with first pitch from Truist Park coming at 7:20 p.m. ET. Rookie Spencer Schwellenbach will pitch for Atlanta while Valente Ballozo pitches for Miami. Schwellenbach is 4-5 with a 4.06 ERA while Bellozo is just 0-1 with a 4.50.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.