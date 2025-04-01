Rafael Devers Continues to Be on Wrong Side of History in Early-Season Red Sox Swoon
The Boston Red Sox lost again on Monday, dropping an 8-5 contest against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
After bringing in Garrett Crochet, Alex Bregman and Walker Buehler over the offseason, the Red Sox enter this season with World Series aspirations, but they are 1-4 at the moment. At the crux of their struggles is superstar Rafael Devers, who has yet to record a hit. Striking out a record clip, Devers is on the wrong side of some baseball history in the early going.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
Rafael Devers’ 15 strikeouts are the most in MLB history through a player’s first 5 games of a season.
The 28-year-old is one of the most productive hitters in baseball over the last several years, but he's clearly looked out of sorts thus far. He got a late start to spring training because of shoulder issues and perhaps that's manifesting itself here in the early portion of 2025.
Lifetime, Devers is a .278 hitter with 200 home runs and 639 RBIs. He helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2018 and helped them get to the ALCS in 2021. He signed a $330 million contract extension before the 2023 season.
Devers will get an off-day on Tuesday as the two teams won't resume their series until Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. ET. Garrett Crochet, who just signed a six-year extension for the Red Sox, will be on the bump against Zach Eflin.
Both pitchers previously started on Opening Day.
