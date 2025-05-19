Rafael Devers Joins Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz in Boston Red Sox History of 21st Century
The Boston Red Sox continued their run of poor play on Sunday afternoon, losing 10-4 against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.
With the loss, Boston lost the series and dropped to two games under .500 at 23-25. The Red Sox, who have aspirations of winning the World Series, are now five games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East.
Though the Red Sox lost, Rafael Devers did continue to provide some hope for the offense. After hitting a walk-off homer on Saturday, Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and all four RBIs on Sunday.
He's also joined some extremely rare franchise history over the last quarter century, according to @SoxNotes:
Rafael Devers’ last 21 games:
7 HR, 24 RBI, 47 times on base
Only other player to reach those totals over any 21-game span in 2025:
Aaron Judge
Only other Red Sox to do that this century:
Manny Ramírez and David Ortiz
Any time you can join Ortiz and Ramirez in team history, you've done something right. Devers is hitting .289 this season with a .921 OPS. He's got nine homers, 38 RBIs and a .404 on-base percentage. He just continues to produce despite the drama of which position he'll actually play.
A nine-year veteran, Devers helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2018. He's a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger.
The Red Sox will be back in action on Monday night when they host the New York Mets at Fenway Park. New York comes in at 29-18 and leading the National League East.
Hunter Dobbins (BOS) will pitch against Kodai Senga (NYM). First pitch is 7:05 p.m. ET.
