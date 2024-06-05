Rafael Devers Makes Boston Red Sox History With 2 Home Runs vs. Atlanta Braves
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers went yard not once, but twice, against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, lifting his team to victory in historic fashion.
Devers got hot early, blasting a go-ahead solo home run to lead off the bottom of the second. It didn't matter that Spencer Schwellenbach's pitch was a few inches below the strike zone – Devers golfed it over the Green Monster regardless.
After grounding into a fielder's choice in the bottom of the third, Devers drew an intentional walk in the fifth. The Braves' decision backfired, as Devers eventually came around to score as part of a three-run frame for the Red Sox.
Atlanta pitched to Devers when he stepped back into the batter's box in the seventh, and he made them pay.
This time, Ray Kerr delivered a fastball right down the middle. Devers once again took it to the opposite field, blasting a 361-foot moonshot to left.
That second bomb gave Devers his 17th career multi-home run game. According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, that ranks second in Red Sox franchise history through a player's age 27 season.
Jim Rice owns the record, doing so 23 times.
At his current pace, Devers could very easily add to his total before the end of the year. The third baseman is batting .288 with 13 home runs, 32 RBI and a .956 OPS on the season, boasting an astounding .643 slugging percentage since April 24.
Back in May, Devers broke the Red Sox's franchise record by hitting a home run in six consecutive games.
As a result, the two-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and one-time World Series champion is finding plenty of ways to live up to his 10-year, $313 million contract extension.
Thanks in part to Devers' two home runs and three RBI, the Red Sox ran away with a 9-0 win Wednesday. Boston's combined one-hitter also played a role in the victory, spearheaded by 7.0 shutout innings from Nick Pivetta.
The Red Sox salvaged a split in their two-game series with the Braves in the process, getting them back to 31-31 on the season.
