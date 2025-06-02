Rafael Devers of Boston Red Sox Made Team History of the Last 25 Years in Month of May
In May, much of the conversation regarding Boston Red Sox' star Rafael Devers was about his unwillingness to play first base and it's impact on his perception in the clubhouse.
Perhaps, the conversation should have focused on his historic offensive productivity.
According to Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy, Devers became the first Red Sox's player since 1999 (Nomar Garciaparra) to hit at least .350 with 33 RBIs or more in the month of May. Devers hit .373 with nine homers, 41 RBIs and a 1.141 OPS.
A three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger, Devers has been one of the most productive sluggers in the sport since debuting in 2017. He's hitting .286 this season with 12 homers and a major-league leading 52 RBIs. He's carrying a .408 on-base percentage.
In addition to his personal achievements, Devers is also a World Series winner, having helped Boston win the title in 2018.
As for Garciaparra, he spent 14 years in the big leagues with the Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics. He was a .313 lifetime hitter with 229 home runs. Unfortunately, injuries sapped him of several opportunities to showcase his greatness further. He played just 21 games in 2001, 81 in 2004, 62 in 2005, 122 in 2006, 121 in 2007, 55 in 2008 and 65 in 2009. That was his last year in the big leagues.
All in all, he was a six-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger and a two-time batting champion.
Devers and the Red Sox will play again on Monday as they host the Los Angeles Angels at 7:10 p.m. ET.
