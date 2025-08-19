Rafael Devers Part of Powerful San Francisco Giants History in Latest Win
The San Francisco Giants defeated the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Monday night, moving to 61-64 on the season. The loss was the fourth straight for San Diego, who are now 69-56.
The Giants started the game off with a little history, as Heliot Ramos and Rafael Devers hit back-to-back home runs off Nestor Cortes in the top of the first.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
This is the fifth time since at least 1900 the Giants have started a game with back-to-back home runs, joining:
5/3/15
5/27/64
7/6/58
7/13/1911
For Ramos, it was his 15th blast of the season, while it was the 24th of the campaign for Devers, who was acquired earlier this season from the Boston Red Sox.
Supposed to help the Giants contend for a World Series, the team has gone the other way since his acquisition, and he's hitting .257 in total.
The 28-year-old is a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger who helped Boston win the 2018 World Series. He's hitting .236 since getting to San Francisco with nine home runs.
Former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray earned the victory on the mound, giving up three earned runs in 6.2 innings. He walked only one and struck out six. He's now 10-6 with a 2.85 ERA.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kai-Wai Teng will take the ball for the Giants as the Padres counter with Nick Pivetta.
Teng is 1-2 with a 9.90 ERA, while Pivetta has gone 12-4 with a 2.87.
