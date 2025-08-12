Red-Hot Milwaukee Brewers Join Rare History as Winning Streak Continues
The Milwaukee Brewers stayed hot on Monday, winning for the tenth consecutive time as they beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1.
Milwaukee is now 74-44 and owners of the best record in baseball. They are seeking their first World Series title in franchise history and now lead the National League Central by 6.5 games. They haven't even been to the World Series since 1982.
Isaac Collins helped fuel the victory, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored, and Brice Turang and Christian Yelich each hit home runs. For Yelich, it was his 22nd.
With the win, Milwaukee also joined a rare group in baseball history of the last 56 years, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
THE BREWERS
the 10th team in the divisional era (1969) with multiple double-digit winning streaks in a season, joining:
2019 HOU
2017 LAD
2015 TOR
2013 ATL
2001 STL
1978 PIT
1977 KC
1969 NYM
1969 HOU
h/t @ssc627
What's even more impressive is that the Brewers are putting up this effort despite a drain of talent over the last few years.
Milwaukee traded superstar closer Josh Hader in 2022, and then also dealt All-Star closer Devin Williams heading into this season. Furthermore, they let Willy Adames go in free agency before this campaign as well. Longtime manager Craig Counsell left to manage the Cubs before the 2024 season.
Even now, Milwaukee has young outfielder Jackson Chourio on the injured list, and flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski is out as well. Yet, they just keep finding a way to win games.
They'll play the Pirates again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET. Freddy Peralta will take the ball against ace Paul Skenes.
Related MLB Stories
TWINS ROOKIE IMPRESSES: Luke Keaschall, now healthy, just joined Mike Trout in the record books. CLICK HERE:
TYING TED WILLIAMS: Shohei Ohtani just tied one of the greatest hitters ever in baseball history, but how? CLICK HERE:
THE MORTON EXPRESS: Charlie Morton just tied Nolan Ryan and John Smoltz in some wild baseball history, striking out seven consecutive batters at the age of 41. CLICK HERE: