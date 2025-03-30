Reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge Making History in First Week of Season
The New York Yankees moved out to a 3-0 start on the young season with a 12-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.
As was the story on Saturday, the Yankees used the home run ball to their advantage, blasting four homers in the win. Aaron Judge hit his fourth in three games, while Ben Rice also hit his first of the season. Jazz Chisholm Jr. had two, giving him three on the season.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Judge is making all sorts of history with this early-season barrage.
Aaron Judge is the first player in Yankees history with 4 homers in the team’s first three games of a season
Only MLB player with more in his team’s first three games: 2015 Adrian Gonzalez, 5
And this:
Most RBI in team’s first 3 games of a season (RBI official since 1920):
1935 Dolph Camilli: 12
2025 Aaron Judge: 11
2013 Chris Davis: 11
And finally...
Aaron Judge now has 319 career HR, 40 more than in any other player in his 1st 1,000 career games
[this is his 996th game]
A two-time MVP, Judge is coming off a season in which he hit .322 with 58 homers and 144 RBIs. He also stole 10 bases. Lifetime, he's a .289 hitter with 319 home runs.
The Yankees have suffered significant attrition early in the season, losing Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton and Luis Gil, but if they keep hitting like this, they have every chance to get back to the playoffs in 2025.
The Yankees will be off on Monday.
