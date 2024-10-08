Remaining Playoff Teams Part of Some Incredible Baseball History
Entering play on Tuesday, both the ALDS and the NLDS are each through two games.
Each series is tied at one game apiece, marking the first time in baseball history that that's happened.
Sarah Langs of MLB.com had that information on social media:
The division series has only existed as a round since the mid-1990s, but that's still nearly 30 years worth of play, so for this to be happening for the first time shows you how rare it is.
It also points to the wide-open nature of these playoffs, where any team truly feels like they have a chance to advance on to the LCS.
In the American League, the Cleveland Guardians took Game 1 against the Detroit Tigers by a score of 7-0. The Guardians had a five-run first inning in that game, but Detroit ralled in Game 2 thanks to a late home run from Kerry Carpenter.
The Yankees beat the Royals 6-5 in Game 1 before Kansas City rallied in Game 2, 4-2.
Over in the National League, the Mets used another late-game comeback to stun the Phillies in Game 1. But Philly flipped the script in Game 2, winning on a walk-off single by Nick Castellanos in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Dodgers got a big blast from Shohei Ohtani in Game 1 of their series against the San Diego Padres to win Game 1, but the Padres offense rebounded to win 10-2 on Sunday.
The American League will be off on Monday while the National League will be in action for game three's.
