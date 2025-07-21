Rich Hill Will Tie Special Record in Major League History with Promotion to Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals are calling up veteran left-hander Rich Hill to the major league roster. Per multiple reports, Hill is expected to pitch for Kansas City this week. This will be the 14th big-league team for Hill, tying him with Edwin Jackson for the most in history. Hill is 45 years old.
This will also be the 21st season in the big leagues for Hill, who has pitched most frequently with the Boston Red Sox.
The longtime lefty has played parts of six seasons for his hometown team. He's also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels.
A true late-bloomer, Hill re-invented himself in his 30s. He won 11 games with the Cubs in 2007 but then didn't win double-digit games again until 2016 with the Athletics and Dodgers. Lifetime, he's 90-74 with a 4.01 ERA. He's appeared in 386 games, earning 248 starts.
He made four appearances for the Red Sox last season.
Hill has gone 4-4 with a 5.22 ERA in the minor leagues this season (11 starts). He's struck out a whopping 61 batters in 50.0 innings. He signed a minor league deal on May 14.
The Royals enter play on Monday at 48-52 and in fourth place in the American League Central. They'll take on the Chicago Cubs on Monday, who are 59-40 and in a tie for first place in the National League Central.
Related MLB Stories
TURNING DOWN AN OFFER: According to reports, D-backs star Corbin Carroll will not play for Taiwan at the World Baseball Classic. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC THROW: Ronald Acuna Jr. made one of the most incredible throws ever on Friday night - and it also made history. CLICK HERE:
REGRET INCOMING? The Red Sox traded Quinn Priester to the Brewers this April, and they may come to regret it. CLICK HERE: